Beyond Snack launches Pushpa 2-inspired banana chip flavour

Beyond Snack, the banana chips brand, partners with Mythri Movie Makers for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The collaboration introduces Flower Nahi Fire, a limited-edition spicy banana chip flavour inspired by the film.

Beyond Snack launches the first movie-inspired banana chip flavour. According to the brand, this flavour highlights Pushpa’s strength and boldness. The packet is inspired by Pushpa’s iconic line "Flower Nahi Fire."

“This Pushpa 2 collaboration celebrates the fiery flavours of India and the equally bold characters we love to see on screen,” said Manas Madhu, founder of Beyond Snack. “We created Flower Nahi Fire to capture Pushpa’s unbreakable spirit. With its intense spices and signature banana chip crunch, this snack is as memorable and impactful as the movie itself.”

“Pushpa Raj is all about power and resilience,” said Y.Ravishankar, producer, Mythri Movie Makers. “Beyond Snack’s Flower Nahi Fire flavour captures that spirit, letting fans experience Pushpa’s energy off-screen.”