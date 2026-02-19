Beyond spotlights installation free chimney in latest ad

Beyond Appliances has introduced a new advertising campaign titled 'Engineered to Delight' to promote its Plug ’N’ Play chimney in India. The campaign focuses on simplifying chimney installation in urban kitchens, where ducting and structural changes are often seen as barriers.

Traditional kitchen chimneys typically require ducting, core cutting and professional installation, which can involve structural modifications. Beyond Appliances positions its Plug ’N’ Play model as a ductless alternative designed to work without invasive installation.

The campaign film is set at a house party in an open kitchen, where a guest notices the absence of a visible duct and attempts to locate it. The host then explains that the chimney does not require ducting. The narrative uses a slice-of-life setting to highlight the product feature rather than technical demonstrations.

Commenting on the launch, Eshwar K Vikas, founder & CEO, Beyond Appliances, said: “For years, Indian consumers have been told that inconvenience is the inevitable cost of owning and upgrading their kitchens. At Beyond Appliances, we saw this as a challenge to the way people experience their homes. Our mission is simple but bold: to remove every barrier that makes kitchens cumbersome and stressful. This campaign is all about proving that technology should serve people, not force them to adapt. We are setting a new standard where convenience, design, and performance coexist seamlessly, and where every kitchen can be effortless, intuitive, and truly enjoyable.”

The campaign has been released on digital platforms including YouTube and Instagram.