Beyoung announces Bhuvan Bam as first Brand Ambassador

Beyoung, the leading name in the everyday fashion industry has signed renowned entertainer, actor and content creator, Bhuvan Bam as their brand ambassador. This collaboration aims to redefine the fashion landscape, inspiring the youth, setting trends, and making fashion more accessible than ever.
Commenting on the collaboration, Bhuvan Bam stated, "It’s been a pleasure and an incredible experience collaborating with Beyoung. Working with the entire team was a joy and it was a great time to collaborate with them, very happy with what we've created together. The brand's commitment to innovation truly shines in their approach to fashion and their style range is a must for everyday fashion.”
Shivam Soni, founder and CEO of Beyoung says, “This partnership is all about mixing creativity, style, and relatability to inspire young folks, set fashion trends, and make fashion accessible to everyone. We're excited to have you join us in this journey as बीयंग X बीबी team up to help you show your personal style every day."
This collaboration will bring forth exclusive fashion content, behind-the-scenes insights, and interactive experiences, keeping fashion enthusiasts and fans engaged and informed. Bhuvan Bam is not only a celebrated icon but also a fashion influencer whose unique style resonates with millions. The collaboration seeks to merge his distinctive fashion sense with Beyoung's user-friendly features like ‘Combo’ and ‘Shop The Look’ delivering a fresh, dynamic and convenient shopping adventure for all.