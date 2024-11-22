BGMI highlights gaming as a serious passion for enthusiasts in new ad

Enormous Brands has collaborated with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) by Krafton for the ‘Seriously Fun’ campaign. The initiative aims to attract hardcore gamers and position BGMI as a premium, inclusive gaming platform.

The campaign emphasises that for true enthusiasts, gaming is not just casual entertainment but a serious pursuit. In India, where competition is part of daily life, gaming has become culturally ingrained. This insight inspired the ‘Seriously Fun’ concept, reflecting the significance of gaming, especially BGMI, in players' lives.

The ad film, promoted on major digital platforms, illustrates how BGMI is a significant part of Indian gamers' lives. It depicts diverse players across India and incorporates familiar in-game elements and terms. The campaign is extended through social media posts and stories, reinforcing the message that gaming is more than a hobby for Indian players.

Srinjoy Das, associate director, marketing, KRAFTON India, says, "As BGMI continues to grow into a true pop-culture phenomenon, it has also evolved into a deeply immersive and high-involvement experience for gamers across India. The concept of ‘Seriously Fun’ perfectly captures how passionately our players engage with the brand, blending their dedication with quirky, relatable moments from everyday life."

Highlighting the creative perspective behind the ad film, Ankit Pathak, senior creative director, Enormous Brands said: "The ‘Seriously Fun’ campaign is a reflection of India’s vibrant and competitive gaming spirit. We wanted to create a narrative that feels authentic and inclusive, celebrating gamers and their diverse lifestyles while showcasing BGMI as the ultimate gaming destination. We’re happy with the way the film has managed to capture the attention of the viewers across varied age groups.”

The ad film will be shared on social media through posts, stories, and community challenges, emphasising gaming as a lifestyle and engaging audiences effectively.