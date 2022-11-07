Bharat Media Group bags OOH mandate for Muthoot Finance’s Goldman campaign for the Southern markets

This character ‘Goldman’ in the campaign, is personified as the gold lying idle in the home. It highlights how gold loans can meet the financial needs of people across classes and various situations and the convenience of availing one over other credit options in the market. Through the campaign, the company aims to connect with a newer and younger target audience to showcase how their gold assets can be monetized to fulfil their dreams and needs. Divided into three phases, the campaign uses a diverse media mix, and OOH is one of the mediums used to amplify the message.