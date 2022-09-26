Bharat Media Group won the media mandate for Skyfoam

Speaking on the development/ partnership, Anand Charles - chief executive officer - Bharat Media Group, said, “We are excited to be the agency on record for an aspirational brand like Skyfoam. The brand has had phenomenal growth since its inception and has a diverse and vast repertoire of quality products. It is certainly an interesting time to be its growth partner when the brand’s eye’s on expanding its geographical presence. As their media mandate partner, we focus on accentuating Skyfoam’s visibility on requisite media platforms and helping them reach out to the target audience beyond their traditional markets.”