Bharat Media Group won the media planning and buying mandate for Manna’s non-southern market

Manna foods’ mission is to improve its discerning consumers’ quality of life by adding nutritional value to their daily diet through its various millet value-added product line. Team BMeG will work closely with Manna’s marketing team to further accentuate the brand message through full-funnel media buying and planning in the three regions. Murugan, CEO of Manna Foods, speaking on the partnership, said, “Manna Foods is one of the country’s leading health food brands committed to promoting the legacy of traditional healthy food alternatives within and outside the country. To drive the brand’s core message beyond the Southern market, we needed an agency partner who understands our business and can be relied upon to help the brand get the desired visibility on all relevant platforms. Team BMeG’s strategic roadmap for Media Planning and Buying to enhance our reach amongst target consumers in these geographies was bang on. We are confident that BMeG will be able to support us with our bigger business objectives and goals in the coming future.”