BharatPe launches a new marketing campaign for postpe

The latest film is designed with the objective of positioning postpe as the smarter and more convenient choice, in comparison to the traditional payment formats like credit cards. The film compares the lives of 2 types of individuals- one who is stuck in his monotonous life, not knowing how to break away from it, using traditional payment modes, and the second who is leading a smarter life with postpe. The film showcases a myriad of ways in which postpe makes the life of the protagonist better, thereby positioning it as a smarter choice for new-age customers. Highlighting features of '10 lacs in 60 seconds' and 'Pay with credit everywhere - QR, Swipe, Pay Online', the film establishes various USPs of postpe, one of India’s largest BNPL product.