BharatPe launches ‘Hai Yakeen’ campaign to celebrate the dreams and passion of the merchants of India

Speaking on the launch of this new campaign, Mr. Parth Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, BharatPe, said, “For us, ‘Bharat’ stands for the indomitable spirit, can-do attitude, and the tenacity to bring change. This is the reflection of millions of merchants who are silently marching forward to shape the nation and are the soul of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Their dreams, aspirations, efforts, and innovative thinking can be seen everywhere, every street, every corner, every city- across the country. BharatPe was designed with the intent to empower these millions of offline merchants who play an integral role in building new India. With this campaign, we celebrate millions of untold stories and hope to inspire a whole new set of merchants to believe in the power of their dreams. We are grateful to our 8 million+ merchant partners who have put their faith in us. We are committed to build products that will empower millions of offline retailers and SMEs in the country.”