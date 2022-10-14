BharatPe lets offline merchants create customised ads with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Tech from Rephrase.ai lets merchants create their own ads on the BharatPe app in 48 hours.
With its My Shop, My Ad campaign, fintech giant BharatPe is letting merchants create customise advertisements for their own shops with cricketers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in multiple languages.
Shop owners can create their own personalized advertisements via the BharatPe app by following three simple steps. Merchants can go on the BharatPe app and visit the ‘My Shop My Ad’ section. They will be required to submit their business details like shop name, contact, and business category. Post this, they will need to upload a picture of their shop facade in portrait mode. The personalised ad is created and delivered to the merchants within 48 hours.
In a press release, Parth Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, BharatPe, said, “This initiative will empower the next-door retail shop owners to have their own customized advertisements with famous cricketers and in turn, be able to attract more customers to their shops. I am confident that this initiative will have a positive impact on their business.”
“We tried this with a limited set of merchants in the pilot phase and the response has been overwhelming. I am confident that this initiative will encourage more merchants to join hands with BharatPe and help us expand our reach across the country. It has been a wonderful experience working with the team at Rephrase.ai for the campaign and we look forward to creating more personalized campaigns for our merchants in the near future, as we continue to stay committed to our vision of empowering millions of offline merchants and Kirana store owners in the country.”
“With the growing demand for personalization, humanizing customer journeys continue to be Rephrase.ai’s north star and we are anticipating great developments in generative AI in the next year. For BharatPe, we unlocked new levels of personalization with pictures of storefronts as video backgrounds and audio in local languages, which means BharatPe’s 10 million store owners will get to create their shops’ ads with digital avatars of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu based on their preferences,” said Ashray Malhotra, CEO and Co-founder, Rephrase.ai.