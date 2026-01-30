BharatPe rolls out ‘Super Over’ campaign with Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 World Cup

BharatPe has launched a new nationwide campaign titled ‘Super Over’, featuring Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The initiative seeks to link everyday UPI transactions with India’s widespread engagement with cricket.

The campaign includes a brand film that draws parallels between high-pressure moments in cricket and routine payment scenarios. It places focus on the role of digital payments in daily life, highlighting aspects such as transaction speed, reliability and security.

As part of the month-long campaign, users making transactions via BharatPe UPI are eligible for daily rewards. These include match tickets, signed merchandise and an opportunity to attend a T20 World Cup match with Rohit Sharma. Consumers and merchants are also set to receive assured Zillion Coins on eligible transactions.

The campaign also highlights BharatPe Shield, the company’s fraud protection layer, which is positioned as offering additional safeguards and support for UPI users.

Commenting on the campaign, Shilpi Kapoor, head of Marketing, BharatPe, said,

“Super Over reflects the aspirations of every Indian. They want speed, trust, consistency, the ability to perform under pressure, along with safety and assurance, both on and off the field. Just as fans expect Team India to perform in every match, they seek the same confidence in their UPI payments. With fast transactions supported by the safety net of BharatPe Shield and instant rewards, we are making everyday payments feel secure, reliable and rewarding.”

The ‘Super Over’ campaign will run across digital platforms, social media and on-ground activations during the T20 World Cup period.