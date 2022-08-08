Bharti AXA Life’s new campaign urges users to ‘Do the Smart Thing’

The company also unveiled a new sonic identity, which will be leveraged for all brand assets, transactions, customer caller tunes and ringtones.
Bharti AXA Life aims to provide Indians with a smarter choice in selecting the right insurance cover. The company has launched an integrated campaign as part of the brand's #DoTheSmartThing proposition.
Featuring brand ambassador Vidya Balan, the campaign kicks off with the launch of four TVCs, each focused on the company’s unique offerings and services.
The ad has been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Rajesh Saathi.
Last year, the insurance company unveiled its new purpose ‘in a complicated world, we make insurance simple’. The latest campaign is centered on how the company delivers on its purpose and helps customers #DoTheSmartThing.
The narrative of the campaign comes from Bharti AXA Life’s purpose statement. It emerges from the consumer insight and growing trend of audiences seeking instant solutions, ease of access, and convenience in all spheres of life. This is also reflected in their preferences for financial brands and insurance. Recognising this behavioral trend, Bharti AXA Life has adapted and designed solutions to meet evolving consumer expectations.
One of the TVCs highlights the company’s newly launched QR code-based card which provides a policy summary with key policy details. This is a relief from the cumbersome documentation that insurance policies bring with it. The other TVCs highlight the other offerings including 24X7 WhatsApp support, one-day claim settlement, and Guaranteed Wealth Pro plan.
Parag Raja, CEO, Bharti AXA Life said, “We believe that simplifying insurance can in-turn lead to greater insurance penetration in the country. Our campaign highlights how we help customers make smarter choices by delivering convenient solutions. The QR code-based smart card is an industry-first, which is a breakthrough for not just customers, but for us as a company as well.”
The campaign will engage with audiences across multiple mediums, including television, digital, and social media. It is designed in a multilingual format and will engage audiences through content in Hinglish, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Odia.
Geetanjali Kothari, head of marketing, Bharti AXA Life added, “In a quirky and light-hearted manner, the campaign celebrates how our brand is future-ready. We aim to build greater brand resonance through the campaign and the new signature tune.”
Bharti AXA Life also unveiled a new sonic identity that resonates with the brand’s characteristic of being future-ready. The sonic identity will be leveraged for all brand assets, transactions, customer caller tunes, ringtones, etc.
Kartik Smetacek, joint NCD, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, said, “Bharti AXA Life’s new credo ‘Do the Smart Thing’ is the brand’s provocation to its audience to reassess their insurance choices. And who better than Vidya Balan, a woman who epitomizes smartness, to put across the bouquet of innovations in a sharp, relevant way.”