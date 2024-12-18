BHIM partners with CRY to ‘Gift Happiness’ to underprivileged children

NPCI BHIM Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India, has announced a campaign, Gift Happiness, in partnership with CRY (Child Rights and You). This initiative aims to bring joy to underprivileged children across India by fulfilling their heartfelt wishes for New Year. Every transaction made on the BHIM app between December 16 and December 31 will contribute to this cause, making it a special new year for the kids.

The campaign captures the essence of new beginnings and hope, associated with the New Year. It's a simple way to give back during the holiday season while enjoying the functionality of the BHIM app. The campaign encourages users to participate in the cause without altering their everyday behaviour, simply by using the BHIM app for their regular payments.

On the initiative, Rahul Handa, chief business officer, NBSL, said, “The New Year is a time of hope and new beginnings. Through the ‘Gift Happiness’ campaign, we are taking a small step towards bringing joy and fulfilling the dreams of underprivileged children. Each transaction made via the BHIM app is a step towards making these wishes come true. We are proud to leverage our platform to spread happiness and support a brighter future for these children.”

The partnership with CRY underscores the significance of this initiative. This collaboration ensures contributions made through the BHIM app reach those who need them most, making a tangible difference and upholding BHIM's commitment to financial inclusion.

“We are happy to partner with BHIM this New Year for this unique initiative. It goes without saying that partnering with BHIM through this campaign 'Gift Happiness', is a step towards the kindness and support that every single child truly deserves," says Kreeanne Rabadi, regional director - CRY (West).

This campaign allows BHIM users to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children this New Year. By using the BHIM app, known for its intuitive interface, users can contribute to a good cause while enjoying a seamless payment experience.