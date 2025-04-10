BHIM pushes for trust in modern transactions with new campaign

BHIM, a payment app developed by NPCI BHIM Services (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has launched a new brand campaign to position itself as ‘Bharat Ka Apna Payments App’. The campaign, titled ‘Paison Ki Kadar’, highlights India’s evolving relationship with money and positions BHIM as a digital payments app for everyday transactions across the country.

Advertisment

Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign comprises five brand films presented in a slice-of-life format. The campaign marks the launch of BHIM 3.0. It has key features such as support for over 15 Indian languages, functionality in low internet areas, and enhanced money management tools like split expenses, family mode, spends analytics, and action needed reminders.

Rahul Handa, chief business officer, NBSL, said, "In India, trust plays a big role in how people adopt new technology, especially when it comes to money. As we go deeper into Bharat, we see that digital payments aren’t just about convenience, they’re about confidence. With BHIM 3.0, we’ve focused on building an experience that feels simple, safe, and familiar. The ‘Paison Ki Kadar’ campaign brings this to life by reminding people that while the way we transact with money has changed its form, the values around it haven't. That’s what makes BHIM truly Bharat Ka Apna Payments App"

Adarsh Atal, group chief creative officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, added, “In India, money is more than just a medium of exchange. The way people deal with money reflects their opinions, their values, priorities, personalities and many more things. How we deal with money is a reflection of how we live our lives. With the ‘Paison Ki Kadar’ campaign, we wanted to elevate the concept of money beyond mere transactions, showcasing the virtues and stories it represents.”

This 360-degree campaign will be rolled out across television, print, out of home, cinema, radio, digital and social media. It will be aired on leading TV channels across genres and regions and the brand films will be released sequentially across BHIM’s digital platforms.