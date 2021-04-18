Bhima Jewellery's 'Pure as Love' ad traces the journey of a transgender woman through jewellery

Bhima Jewellery is a 96-year-old company based in Trivandrum, Kerala. Navya Suhas, online operations head, Bhima Jewellery, Trivandrum, admits that quite a few people, including her own family members, had reservations about the ad.

“It’s something we’ve never done before and we were, in that sense, walking into uncharted territory. But I believed that this concept, if executed well, could start a dialogue that is required in today’s society.”