BHIM's ‘Meethi Diwali’ campaign delivers sweets to underprivileged kids

NPCI BHIM Services (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has launched a campaign, ‘Meethi Diwali’, in association with CRY (Child Rights and You).

Advertisment

The campaign aims to bring the sweetness of the festivities to underprivileged children across India by contributing a box of sweets for every ten transactions completed via the BHIM app.

The ‘Meethi Diwali’ campaign integrates digital payments with a social cause, helping the BHIM app users to contribute to an initiative while enjoying the convenience of cashless payments. The campaign encourages the users to participate for the cause without altering their everyday behaviour, simply by using the BHIM app for their regular payments.

On the initiative, Rahul Handa, chief business officer, NBSL, said, “BHIM is keen on making a difference in the lives of people by promoting inclusion through digital payments and beyond. The ‘Meethi Diwali’ campaign guarantees every transaction is an act of kindness and spreads happiness. As we celebrate with purpose, we also take pride in strengthening India’s sovereign digital payment framework, building a future where technology and compassion go hand in hand.”