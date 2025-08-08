Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar launch Backbay

Actor Bhumi Pednekar and her sister, entrepreneur Samiksha Pednekar, have launched Backbay, a beverage brand focused on sustainable hydration. The brand’s first product is natural mineral water sourced from the Himalayan foothills, containing naturally occurring minerals like magnesium, calcium, and potassium.

The water is packaged in carton containers as an alternative to traditional PET bottles and is bottled at a women-led facility in Himachal Pradesh. Backbay targets consumers looking for environmentally conscious and functional hydration options.

“I’ve always been conscious of what I consume and how it impacts my health and the environment,”says Bhumi Pednekar. “When I looked at the bottled water space, it felt outdated and lacking in trust. Despite being the most essential beverage, water hasn’t seen meaningful innovation. Most options come in plastic, and the alternatives are either expensive or inaccessible. This made us rethink how water should be sourced, packaged, and experienced. That’s how Backbay began. Every choice we’ve made reflects our values of integrity, sustainability, and long-term impact. Backbay is not just a product. It is a cleaner, safer choice - one that prioritises people and the planet.



Backbay uses FSC-certified paperboard cartons with plant-based caps made from sugarcane resin. The packaging is recyclable, lightweight, and designed to withstand heat without chemical leaching.

“Water is the most essential product we consume every day, yet ironically, it’s also the most overlooked," adds Samiksha Pednekar. “The category is flooded with vague claims, plastic pollution, and a lack of transparency. With Backbay, we saw a clear gap, to build a hydration brand rooted in integrity, design, and conscious sourcing. This wasn’t just a business opportunity; it was a chance to simplify choices in a cluttered space and bring clarity to something as fundamental as the water we drink."



Backbay offers two carton sizes: a 500 ml pack for on-the-go use and a 750 ml pack for home, office, wellness spaces, and HoReCa establishments.



Backbay Aqua will enter the market at the end of August, launching across select cities through a mix of retail and quick-commerce channels. The brand’s omnichannel rollout includes platforms such as Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, supported by its own D2C website and Amazon. To further strengthen its presence, Backbay Aqua will also be available at grocery destinations like Nature’s Basket and Foodstories, as well as through select hospitality partners.