Bhumi Pednekar for Pedigree's pet nutrition as love campaign

MARS Petcare, a pet nutrition and care brand has unveiled its new digital-first campaign for the PEDIGREE® brand in India gravy’s range, celebrating the deepening bond between pets and their parents. The campaign features Bollywood actor and devoted pet parent Bhumi Pednekar. The campaign employs storytelling to show Pedigree gravy as more than just a meal—it’s a language of love. In the ad film, Bhumi Pednekar is seen sharing heartfelt moments with their beloved dogs, illustrating how offering a pouch of Pedigree gravy becomes a daily act of care and affection.

Ayesha Huda, chief marketing officer, MARS Petcare India, commented: “We launched this campaign to celebrate the unconditional love between pets and their parents and to highlight the PEDIGREE® gravy’s range as a meaningful expression of that love through complete and balanced nutrition. Our gravy not only offers delicious taste but also supports better hydration, improved digestion, and overall well-being for dogs.”

She further added “ Recent surveys indicate that over 60% of Gen Z and millennial pet parents in India view their pets as family and are actively seeking better nutrition options. Many are realising that home-cooked food alone may not meet the specific nutritional needs of dogs, particularly concerning calorie conversion and complete nourishment. With Bhumi as a partner for the campaign we’re connecting emotionally while also educating pet parents on how simple choices like incorporating gravy food can significantly enhance their pet’s health. This initiative is not just about growing our brand—it’s about advancing the category by making nutrition more accessible, relatable, and heartfelt.

Bhumi Pednekar shared, “My partnership with the PEDIGREE® brand in India is a natural extension of the deep love I have for my pet. PEDIGREE® is a legacy brand committed to delivering 100% complete and balanced nutrition, an intention I wholeheartedly support. Our campaign celebrates the special bond we share with our pets and highlights how we can express our love in a sweet and playful way. I couldn’t help but say ‘I love you’ to both Pedigree and my pet in the same breath. PEDIGREE®’s wet food range is the perfect choice for my pet because it meets its nutritional needs and has an irresistible taste.”

The campaign, produced by Kulfi Collective, extends beyond digital platforms through interactive installations in dog-friendly parks and collaborations with key regional influencers, ensuring widespread reach and cultural resonance. With ‘I Pouch You’, The PEDIGREE® brand in India combines emotional storytelling with product education, reinforcing the message that feeding better is not just a choice—it’s an act of love.