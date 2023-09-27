Bhumi Pednekar shares her fitness journey in a recent campaign of Fitelo

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar said, “Embarking on a fitness journey is not just about shedding pounds; it's a transformative experience that involves embracing a healthier lifestyle. Through the #GetFitWithFitelo campaign, I'm excited to share my own fitness journey and emphasize the importance of balance, self-acceptance, and personalized nutrition plans."

Fitelo Cofounder & CEO, Sahil Bansal said, “We are thrilled to associate with Bhumi Pednekar and motivate people to remain fit and healthy by adopting simple diet plans. At Fitelo, we are driven by an unwavering passion to revolutionize the fitness industry and encourage individuals to achieve their health goals. We do not recommend any fad diets, medicines, or supplements but analyse each customer's unique nutrition and fitness requirements and help them achieve their fitness goals by focusing on habit formation and lifestyle correction.”