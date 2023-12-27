Bhumi Pednekar visits Phoenix Mall for end of season sale

The collaboration between Bhumi and Phoenix Mills aims to bring joy and excitement to the holiday season.
Phoenix Mills, a retail mall developer and operator, has announced the launch of Christmas and end of season sale with Bhumi Pednekar, where shoppers can immerse themselves in a world of festive joy, incredible deals and discounts, and massive giveaways, all while creating unforgettable memories with family and friends.
Phoenix Malls introduces its latest brand film starring the versatile actor Bhumi Pednekar. It captures the essence of Phoenix Malls' shopping experience, showcasing Pednekar's exhilarating shopping spree amidst the buzz of end-of-season sale.
In the narrative, Bhumi Pednekar, amidst a glamorous photoshoot, discovers the sale at Phoenix Malls and instantly declares- #workcanwait. With enthusiasm, she embarks on an impromptu shopping adventure, indulging in fashion finds- from chic clothing to exquisite jewelry, bags and shoes, catering to the style aspirations of every shopper.
The film reaches its climax as Pednekar passionately urges viewers to set aside their plans and join her at Phoenix Malls' holiday sale. Against the backdrop of the opulent Phoenix Mall of Millennium, this event assures a fusion of luxury and value at the Phoenix Malls. They will transform into winter utopia with activities like Christmas markets, cake-making, Santa parades and live music.
Bhumi’s youthfulness, authenticity and ability to connect with Gen Z perfectly align with the ethos of the Phoenix brand.
Rashmi Sen, COO, Phoenix Mills, added, “Our aim is to create a magical experience for shoppers, bringing joy and festive spirit of Christmas at each Phoenix mall. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the holidays with warmth, love and the community spirit."
Mayank Lalpuria, senior VP, marketing, Phoenix Mills, said, "From Christmas Décor, Christmas Market, to the much-loved end of season sale, the flat 50% off deals and the tech lover's paradise, the electronic sale, we're bringing an array of exciting offers to our shoppers. This collaboration is not just about products; it's about curating an experience that embodies the spirit of savings.”