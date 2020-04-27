Bhupal Ramnathkar, Tista Sen in a video series by IAA India Chapter

The three-part series 'COVID Communicators' is aimed at bringing together stories of positivity.
The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) recently released a new series ‘COVID Communicators’. The series talks about the extraordinary and unique efforts of communicators to bring positivity in these times of despair and uncertainty.
Punit Goenka, president, IAA India Chapter, says, “Amidst the challenging times, it is heartening to note the voluntary initiatives taken up by industry leaders to come forward and share their perspectives. The association encourages more and more leaders to come forward and participate in this initiative to share one's knowledge, learnings and thoughts. On behalf of IAA, I would like to thank Bhupal (Ramnathkar), Tista (Sen) and Rajeev (Raja) for their valuable contribution.”
The first part of the series showcases design-based communication ideated by veteran design specialist Bhupal Ramnathkar, founder and chairman, Umbrella Design. The campaign has received voluntary contributions from over 500 creative people – including Ramnathkar’s clients, friends, colleagues, and even former students of Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai. Ramnathkar narrates in the video, “The response was really good, not just from the creative people, but also my client-serving people. Even my clients have started thinking about this campaign and are sending me their ideas.”
Some posts were also shared by the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s office on Twitter.
The second part features a two-minute short film ‘Mumbai Together Strong’. Written by Tista Sen, regional creative director, Wunderman Thompson – South Asia, and edited by Abhay Arekar, the film has black and white stills of pre-lockdown Mumbai, with a voice-over narrating the daily incidents that Mumbaikars experience, which also bind them together.
“During the lockdown, there have been so many images of the city, which has come to a standstill. There has been emptiness and a certain sense that the city has been abandoned, and that is not how I wanted Mumbai to be remembered. There's a certain madness in the city we love, there is chaos, it's crazy. But that's what makes Mumbai, Mumbai. And I wanted to capture that essence,” says Sen, about the film.
The third part by music specialist Rajeev Raja will be launched shortly.