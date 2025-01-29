Bhuvan Bam and Uber collaborate to promote Uber One

Uber India has teamed up with the popular content creator and social media influencer Bhuvan Bam to represent its newly launched Uber One membership programme. This strategic partnership aims to capitalise on Bam's wide appeal to highlight the various benefits of the Uber One membership.

Advertisment

According to data released by the ride-hailing service, the accompanying campaign has quickly gained traction, amassing over one million likes, more than 11 million views, and 131,000 shares, and counting, within just four days of its release.

Bhuvan Bam captivates audiences in the ad with the iconic character 'Angry Masterji', leveraging his comedic talent to draw in viewers. He plays a dual role, merging his acting prowess with the campaign's narrative.

The narrative unfolds with a playful and edgy flair, showcasing the numerous benefits of Uber One, ensuring a ride experience that's both efficient and customer-centric.

The campaign cleverly incorporates the phonetic element of 'one', found in the names of popular Indian celebrities, to connect with the audience. Uber identified Bhuvan Bam, whose name contains 'van' (phonetically similar to 'one'), as the perfect candidate for this partnership. The campaign seeks to draw in new members while enhancing the bond with current customers by highlighting the attractive benefits of the Uber One membership.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFNZ_RCtI0Z/?igsh=MTJzMGhnNzJqODJnbQ==

What is Uber One?

Uber One is a membership programme that offers exclusive benefits and savings for users of the Uber platform. Introduced on November 27, 2024, its structure features a range of pricing tiers designed to meet diverse customer preferences and needs.The subscription options include a monthly plan priced at Rs 149, a quarterly plan available for Rs 349, and an annual subscription that is offered at a competitive rate of Rs 1,499.

One of the standout benefits of Uber One is the chance for members to accumulate credits, which can be used for future rides across a wide array of Uber's services.This includes not only four-wheeler journeys but also choices for three-wheelers and two-wheelers, offering flexibility and ease for users with varying transportation requirements.

Uber One members also get prioritised customer support, which guarantees that any questions or issues they face will be handled swiftly and effectively. Another benefit of the subscription is the free three-month trial of Zomato's Gold loyalty programme, which further boosts the subscription's value.

Uber One has already established itself on the global stage, making waves in various international markets and attracting a subscriber base of over 25 million members worldwide. The introduction of Uber One in India comes at a crucial time for the brand, as it faces competition from rising ride-hailing services such as Rapido, Ola, and One Drive.