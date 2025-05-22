Bhuvan Bam, Anup Soni team up for a tech twist in AMD Ryzen AI ad

AMD has launched a new campaign featuring Bhuvan Bam to promote its Ryzen AI 300 processors. The campaign shows Bam’s popular characters to demonstrate how the processor handles tasks like image generation from text prompts and translation in over 46 languages, highlighting its versatility.

Adding to the fun, Anup Soni steps in as the cop investigating a "missing laptop" only to return it with a dose of humour and a growing curiosity to get one for himself.

The campaign highlights the features of the AMD Ryzen AI 300 processor, showing that it is designed for a wide range of users.

"AMD Ryzen AI 300 is built to make AI feel real and useful in everyday moments. It is not just about performance, but about how naturally it fits into the way we live and work. This campaign brings that idea to life through Bhuvan’s world, making advanced tech feel simple, smart and relatable" said Mukesh Bajpai, marketing head, AMD India.

“The new AMD Ryzen AI is packed with brains, speed, and serious multitasking mojo — just like Bhuvan in all his avatars. From creator to entertainer to tech geek, he switches roles as smoothly as Ryzen AI handles tasks. This campaign is a celebration of that shared versatility, using Bhuvan’s charm to bring the magic of AMD Ryzen AI to life.” - Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga.

Talking about the collaboration with AMD Bhuvan shared, “Collaborating with AMD on this campaign was an absolute blast. It’s always exciting to work with a brand that’s equally passionate about innovation”, added Bhuvan Bam.