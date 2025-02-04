Bhuvan Bam interviews Peppy’s sexual wellness products in new campaign

Peppy, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand specialising in sexual wellness and pleasure, has launched a new campaign featuring its co-founder and investor, Bhuvan Bam. As the face of the campaign, Bam takes on the role of a podcast host in a humorous video ad where he interviews Peppy’s sexual wellness products, using his signature wit to break taboos and encourage open conversations around intimacy. With this campaign, Peppy aims to normalise discussions on sexual wellness and position pleasure as an essential part of self-care.

In the video, Bam hosts a fictional podcast featuring a conversation with three of Peppy’s key products—‘Blo,’ ‘PuC,’ and ‘All In’—as guests. The podcast-style ad brings these products to life with witty personalities and humorous dialogues, creating a lighthearted and relatable discussion around intimacy. Through his signature comedic style, Bam humorously interviews the products, who respond with clever and cheeky remarks, playfully addressing common misconceptions about sexual wellness.

The ad emphasises self-care while challenging societal taboos around intimacy in an engaging and entertaining manner. By blending humour with candid discussions, the campaign positions Peppy not just as a brand offering products but as a platform encouraging open, stigma-free conversations about sexual wellness.

Bhuvan Bam, co-founder and investor in Peppy said, "I’ve always believed that laughter is the best way to break down barriers, and with this campaign for Peppy, we’re doing exactly that. Sexual wellness has long been a topic shrouded in silence and stigma, so I wanted to create a space where we could talk about intimacy with the same ease and humor as any other aspect of self-care. Stepping into the role of a podcast host was a fun, unconventional way to do that. When I banter with our fictional guests like 'Blo,' 'PuC,' and 'All In,' it’s not just about the jokes—it’s about giving these products a personality and making the conversation around sexual wellness lighthearted and accessible."

Bam further adds, "I threw in lines like 'Hum jahan bhi baithe, maza toh tum hi lete ho' and 'Waise aap toh haath se Peppy par aa gaye... Baaki log try karenge?' because I wanted to challenge the taboos in a playful way. It’s a reminder that pleasure is an essential part of our lives, and it’s high time we embrace it openly. Peppy isn’t just a brand—it’s a movement to normalize discussions about sexual wellness, encouraging everyone to see intimacy as an important aspect of self-care.”

He continued, "At the end of the day, if we can laugh while having these candid conversations, we’re already making a positive change. I’m incredibly proud to be part of a campaign that blends humor with honesty to break down long-standing taboos. So, here’s to starting a conversation that’s as refreshing as it is fun, and to make self-care a topic we can all talk about without hesitation."