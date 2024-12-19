Bhuvan Bam spotlights Myntra’s FWD collection in new campaign

Youthbeat, the youth marketing vertical of SW Network, has partnered with Myntra’s newest Gen Z-focused clothing brand, FWD to create a campaign featuring content creator Bhuvan Bam. The campaign leverages Bhuvan’s signature Instagram sketch format to highlight FWD’s trendy collections.

Advertisment

The centrepiece of the campaign is a 90-second reel where Bhuvan Bam’s famous characters showcase the latest styles using relatable humour and trendy slang, resonating strongly with Gen-Z audiences. The campaign aims to reinforce FWD's position as a fashion trendsetter.

Vijay Sharma, senior director of marketing at Myntra, stated, “Youthbeat’s expertise in creator-centric marketing has been instrumental. This campaign with Bhuvan Bam brilliantly encapsulates the spirit of FWD, and we’re delighted by the phenomenal response from our audience.”

“FWD is a brand that embodies vibrancy and style, and collaborating with Bhuvan Bam’s iconic characters was the perfect way to capture the attention of our target audience. At Youthbeat, we’re passionate about connecting brands with youth culture in meaningful and innovative ways,” said Raghav Bagai, co-founder of SW Network. “This campaign is a testament to our shared vision of driving engagement and creating impact.”

Shubham Chawla, director - Youthbeat, added, “This collaboration highlights our ability to bridge the gap between brands and youth culture seamlessly. By pairing FWD’s trendy collections with Bhuvan Bam’s unique storytelling, we’ve created a campaign that truly resonates with today’s audience.”