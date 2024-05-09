BIBA curates 'Kuch nahi' collection for mothers who ask for nothing, but deserve everything

Siddharath Bindra, managing director of BIBA Fashion, shares his thoughts on the campaign, stating, "My mother has been my biggest inspiration over the years. She started her own business with no training at the age of 40. This Mothers Day we have a special film that is dedicated to all the Mothers for their unconditional love and a special Collection to offer which is a great gift for the Kuch nahi that they ask the children for. We are sure this will resonate with our audiences and look forward to a wonderful response.”