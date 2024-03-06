Biba launches 'Strength meets Style' campaign with cricketer Renuka Singh Thakur

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign challenges outdated perceptions of modern Indian women.
Biba, a homegrown fashion brand, has unveiled its digital campaign Strength Meets Style, centered around celebrating women of India. Featuring Indian cricketer Renuka Singh Thakur, the campaign aims to shatter stereotypes modern Indian women face and offer a refreshing perspective that transcends age-old cliches.
Premiered around International Women’s Day, the film draws inspiration from real-life experiences to deliver a raw and relatable portrayal of societal expectations placed upon women, juxtaposing them with Renuka Singh Thakur's authentic journey that defies those limitations.
The film shows Renuka's journey as she bravely challenges society's rules while pursuing cricket. Using powerful images and familiar comments, she stands up for herself and other women. Renuka trains hard in cricket despite what people expect from her as a woman.
With determination on her face, her journey defies expectations and shows her strength. 'Your Style, Your Story' isn't just a phrase—it's about Renuka being herself and carving her own path. This film is about her struggles and successes, showing how Biba supports diversity and changes the way people see women.
“This film champions embracing your power and asserting your worth – whether on the cricket field or off it. It's truly inspiring to witness BIBA leading the charge for this positive change," said Renuka.
Siddharth Bindra, managing director, Biba Fashion, said, “At Biba, we’ve always believed in celebrating the spirit of womanhood and are proud to champion the incredible women who are redefining what it means to be authentic, powerful, and stylish. With Renuka at the heart of this campaign, we are celebrating women and paying respect to their strength and grit. We hope this film inspires women across India to embrace their individuality and rewrite their stories.”
The film featuring Renuka can be viewed on Biba's official website and social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.