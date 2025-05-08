BIBA's Mother's Day film highlights the silent struggles of new moms

Indian wear brand BIBA, with Enormous Brands, has launched a Mother’s Day campaign highlighting the emotional invisibility of new mothers, focusing on how they often go unnoticed while attention is on the newborn.

“We often celebrate the arrival of a baby, but forget to check in on the woman who just became a mother. This film is a gentle reminder that while a child is born, so is a new mother. Rooted in an emotional insight that’s rarely acknowledged, the film gives voice to what countless new moms feel, but rarely say out loud.” says Sindhu Sharma, national creative director North, Enormous Brands.

The new film captures the quiet transformation many women undergo post-childbirth. Trading identities, dreams, and desires for diapers, feeding schedules, and constant caretaking. As everyone gathers around the newborn, the mother quietly fades into the background.

“At BIBA, we’ve always celebrated the many roles a woman plays. This Mother’s Day, we are turning the spotlight to those who have just stepped into motherhood- a time as overwhelming as it is beautiful. Through this film, we hope to shift the narrative to ensure that new mothers feel seen, valued, and supported—not just for what they do, but for who they are.” says Ekta Dutta, head of marketing, Biba Fashion.

BIBA's #MakeMomsFeelSeen campaign highlights the importance of recognising new mothers. The campaign encourages people to acknowledge and support mothers instead of only celebrating the newborn. The campaign is live across BIBA stores and digital platforms. BIBA's Mother's Day collection is available on Biba’s official website with special discounts for mothers. The campaign film is available on BIBA's social media platforms.