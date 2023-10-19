BIBA's peppy brand film 'Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya' celebrates diverse fashion choices

The film positions BIBA as a one-stop-shop for all the collections from chic workwear to comfy casuals, glamours festive attires, and occasion wear.
BIBA, Indian wear brand unveiled its brand film 'Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya' on its social media channels on October 19. The film beautifully weaves together BIBA's new collection, with the latest trends and vibrant styles featuring a versatile range of outfits offering an exquisite range that caters to every occasion.
A treasure trove for all the fashionistas out there, the film features a wide range of apparel, including Kurtas, Suit Sets, Fusion wear, Work wear, Smart casuals, Mom & Me and BIBA Girls catering to diverse fashion preferences. Additionally, it also includes an impressive selection of jewelry, footwear, handbags, and perfumes to complement your ensemble choices.
In the words of Siddharath Bindra, BIBA's Managing Director says: "At BIBA, we believe that fashion should be inclusive, diverse, and an expression of your individuality. 'Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya' is not just a film; it's a celebration of every person's unique style and their journey through life. We are excited to showcase the variety that we have available at our stores today that beautifully caters to the various Indian fashion needs of a woman from casual to airport looks, work to festive wear and heavier occasions.”