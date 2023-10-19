BIBA's peppy brand film 'Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya' celebrates diverse fashion choices

In the words of Siddharath Bindra, BIBA's Managing Director says: "At BIBA, we believe that fashion should be inclusive, diverse, and an expression of your individuality. 'Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya' is not just a film; it's a celebration of every person's unique style and their journey through life. We are excited to showcase the variety that we have available at our stores today that beautifully caters to the various Indian fashion needs of a woman from casual to airport looks, work to festive wear and heavier occasions.”