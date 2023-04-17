BIC Cello launches nationwide sustainability campaign

BIC Cello has also installed boxes at collection units in partnering colleges where students were asked to dispose their used pens. The collected pens were then recycled and turned into benches that were used at the various colleges – beautifying the areas whilst promoting the concept of a circular economy. BIC Cello partnered with Radio City to further engage students in the initiative and create a hype around it. To date, the initiative has engaged with over 8,800 students and resulted in the production of 15 benches.