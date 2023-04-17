BIC Cello launches nationwide sustainability campaign

The campaign aims to trigger behavioural change around sustainability amongst youth.
BIC Cello has recently launched an initiative that aims to trigger behavioural change around sustainability amongst youth. The initiative, Write to Recycle, was launched in February 2023 and targeted 15 colleges in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
The initiative stems from the brand’s proposition, Write the Change You Want to See, which creates a platform for youth to express themselves. Write to Recycle encourages positive action towards sustainability, focusing on the concept of Recycling, Reusing, and Reducing (RRR).
The initiative comprised of two parts – student engagement and recycling. Students were asked to express, on paper, their emotions and thoughts around recycling. The ideas were displayed at dedicated areas titled Wall of Change at select colleges. Three winning pieces were chosen to be featured live on national radio.
BIC Cello has also installed boxes at collection units in partnering colleges where students were asked to dispose their used pens. The collected pens were then recycled and turned into benches that were used at the various colleges – beautifying the areas whilst promoting the concept of a circular economy. BIC Cello partnered with Radio City to further engage students in the initiative and create a hype around it. To date, the initiative has engaged with over 8,800 students and resulted in the production of 15 benches.
Commenting on the initiative, Devanshi Dholakia, marketing lead, BIC Cello, said: “India hosts a young population with most people under the age of 25. Today’s youth are informed, engaged, and opinionated, and take matters in their own hands. Through our initiative, Write to Recycle, we hope to encourage youth to express themselves and to trigger behavioural change in the sustainability space, providing India’s future generation with a platform to write the change they want to see.”
This is one of BIC Cello’s initiatives that aims to engage, and educate the youth around sustainability and how crucial it is to shape a better tomorrow. Write to Recycle stems from BIC Cello’s Write the Change You Want to See campaign which was launched in 2022 as part of the Butterflow range relaunch across the country.