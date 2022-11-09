Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, one of India’s grandest food and entertainment carnival spread over the weekend across 7 cities in 2022-2023 with incredible food, entertainment, carnival games and attractions all under one roof. Big Bang Social has been brought on board as a Creator Experience Partner to activate its vast network of creators that are social storytellers and pop-culture custodians, in their own right.