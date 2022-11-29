Big Trunk Communications bags the digital mandate for Yovan Longevity & Health Resorts India

As a part of this association, the company aims to execute a well-strategic campaign to achieve desired marketing objectives.
BigTrunk Communications, a digital integrated marketing firm serving a diverse range of industries, has won the mandate for Yovan Longevity & Health Resorts. YO1 (Yovan), is a luxurious wellness resort offering Ayurveda and Naturopathy therapies. The fast-growing agency will be managing social media, SEO, and Media Campaigns for this epitome of luxury situated in the Catskills Mountains, New York, USA. As a part of this association, the digital company aims to execute a well-strategic campaign to achieve desired marketing objectives.
In this competitive era of digitalization, there is an emerging need for innovative marketing tactics that can negate modern-day challenges. As the need for digital solutions seems to be increasing, Big Trunk aims to deliver measurable business value backed by its effective branding and advertising solutions powered by infinite digital possibilities.
Commenting on the association, Harish Goyal, CEO & managing director, Veria Lifestyle Inc said, “For increasing awareness about our lifestyle programs, meditative techniques and subsequently expanding our consumer base digitally, we were looking for experts in the field. BigTrunk’s team could understand our objectives and suggest a strategic roadmap that sounded very promising. We believe that their strong analytical prowess and number-driven approach will enable us to achieve our marketing targets. We are excited to be a part of this partnership and hope that it leads to fruitful results.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Dinakar Menon, business head at Big Trunk said, “It has been a privilege to partner with such a prestigious name from the wellness industry. YO1 (Yovan) has emerged as the most sought-after luxurious resort brand, offering its guests a complete rejuvenation experience in the most natural settings. Besides social media innovations, we would also run hyperlocal targeted campaigns to assist them in achieving the desired targets. Considering the people’s growing interest and awareness around health and wellness, the right media mix would enable the necessary thrust. We further hope to take this collaboration to new heights”.