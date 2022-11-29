Big Trunk Communications bags the digital mandate for Yovan Longevity & Health Resorts India

Speaking on the collaboration, Dinakar Menon, business head at Big Trunk said, “It has been a privilege to partner with such a prestigious name from the wellness industry. YO1 (Yovan) has emerged as the most sought-after luxurious resort brand, offering its guests a complete rejuvenation experience in the most natural settings. Besides social media innovations, we would also run hyperlocal targeted campaigns to assist them in achieving the desired targets. Considering the people’s growing interest and awareness around health and wellness, the right media mix would enable the necessary thrust. We further hope to take this collaboration to new heights”.