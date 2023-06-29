Big Trunk Communications bags the digital mandate for Zapkey Technologies!

Bharat Subramaniam, founder & MD at Big Trunk, said, "It is always a privilege to collaborate with a dynamic, innovative, and ambitious young business platform to partner with them in their growth journey through effective digital marketing strategies. Zapkey has emerged as the most reliable platform, providing precise property registration data for both home buyers and sellers. In addition to our expertise in social media innovations, we will implement hyperlocal targeting campaigns to achieve the desired objectives. Our extensive experience in handling social and media campaigns for renowned brands allows us to closely monitor real-time performance and deliver optimal results. Recognising customers’ increasing awareness regarding property transactions and employing the appropriate media mix will propel a prestigious brand like Zapkey to greater heights online. We look forward to elevating this collaboration to new levels of success and achieving significant accomplishments together."