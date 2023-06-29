Big Trunk Communications bags the digital mandate for Zapkey Technologies!

The agency will now manage Social Media and Media Campaigns for this innovative PropTech Platform based in Mumbai.
Zapkey Technologies, known for its new-age data-driven platform for making the home buying and selling experience transparent, has mandated Big Trunk Communications to manage its Social Media, and Media Campaigns. The association aims to execute effective campaigns to attain the desired marketing objectives.
Sandeep Reddy, co-founder at Zapkey Technologies, said, "Zapkey is a one-of-a-kind home buy and sell platform, with a core belief in offering complete trust and transparency for our clients. Digital marketing is crucial for increasing online awareness about our data-driven platform to help buyers, sellers, brokers, developers, and financial institutions make faster and more informed decisions. We were looking for a 360-degree versatile digital marketing solution provider that could meet our objectives through effective social media planning, and media campaigns. With their impressive track record in managing and executing large-scale media campaigns for esteemed brands across diverse sectors, Big Trunk Communications brings a wealth of experience. We are confident that their formidable analytical acumen and data-oriented methodology will empower us to attain our marketing objectives. We eagerly anticipate the fruitful collaboration and look forward to a long-lasting partnership."
Bharat Subramaniam, founder & MD at Big Trunk, said, "It is always a privilege to collaborate with a dynamic, innovative, and ambitious young business platform to partner with them in their growth journey through effective digital marketing strategies. Zapkey has emerged as the most reliable platform, providing precise property registration data for both home buyers and sellers. In addition to our expertise in social media innovations, we will implement hyperlocal targeting campaigns to achieve the desired objectives. Our extensive experience in handling social and media campaigns for renowned brands allows us to closely monitor real-time performance and deliver optimal results. Recognising customers’ increasing awareness regarding property transactions and employing the appropriate media mix will propel a prestigious brand like Zapkey to greater heights online. We look forward to elevating this collaboration to new levels of success and achieving significant accomplishments together."
Zapkey is an emerging Home Sale Guarantee Platform in India. The platform helps home buyers and sellers make informed decisions by giving them up-to-date market data. Big Trunk Communications is a digital integrated marketing agency headquartered in Mumbai, with branches in Delhi, Bangalore and Dubai. With a vision to ensure seamless integration across digital, creative, and media services, this 360-degree agency aims to execute impactful and result-oriented marketing campaigns for its patrons.