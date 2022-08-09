Big Trunk Communications wins the digital mandate for Madhur Sugar

The creative outlook of the overall approach will help promote the quality aspect of the brand and thus resulting in greater trust.
BigTrunk Communications, a leading digital integrated marketing agency catering to a wide spectrum of businesses, has bagged the digital mandate for Madhur Sugar. This recent collaboration aims at strategically driving and executing an effective 360-degree digital marketing campaign to create impactful and adequate brand awareness for the company. The marketing mix includes media planning and buying, digital creative and advertising, and social media management. The creative outlook of the overall approach will help promote the quality aspect of the brand and thus resulting in greater trust.
Satbir Sindhu, president - Marketing & OD stated, “Being the country’s largest as well as fastest-growing refined sugar brand in India, we have always been excited about engaging with our audiences across all digital touchpoints. We were on the lookout for a digital agency that understands our audience, not just the demographics and interests, but softer aspects like their aspirations, motivations and bottlenecks, and has the maturity & expertise to play a pivotal role in helping Madhur Sugar bring sweetness into the lives of our audience”.
Sindhu further added, “In our interaction with the Team Big Trunk Communications, we were impressed with their understanding and fresh perspective. We believe they have what it takes and will be able to address our requirements with their data-driven yet creatively intriguing approach. Hoping to take this association further to strengthen Madhur Sugar’s brand presence and also to create memorable experiences across all digital platforms.”
Speaking about this collaboration, Akhil Nair, CEO, BigTrunk Communications said, “Madhur is a name synonymous to Quality and Trust in the packaged refined sugar segment. Over the years, it has rapidly made its way into Indian households and hearts across geographies. Considering the growing market presence and popularity, it’s truly a privilege to partner with such a trusted brand in its category. “Joy of Eating” being at the core of the brand story, team Big Trunk is thrilled to be part of this new collaboration. We look forward to working on memorable digital marketing campaigns that create the right impact, drive engagement, conversations and brand consideration. We believe that our data-driven and customer-centric approach will help the brand grow and reach the next level. Eager to #MakeBigHappen together!”