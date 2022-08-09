Big Trunk Communications wins the digital mandate for Madhur Sugar

Speaking about this collaboration, Akhil Nair, CEO, BigTrunk Communications said, “Madhur is a name synonymous to Quality and Trust in the packaged refined sugar segment. Over the years, it has rapidly made its way into Indian households and hearts across geographies. Considering the growing market presence and popularity, it’s truly a privilege to partner with such a trusted brand in its category. “Joy of Eating” being at the core of the brand story, team Big Trunk is thrilled to be part of this new collaboration. We look forward to working on memorable digital marketing campaigns that create the right impact, drive engagement, conversations and brand consideration. We believe that our data-driven and customer-centric approach will help the brand grow and reach the next level. Eager to #MakeBigHappen together!”