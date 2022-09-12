Big Trunk Communications wins the digital mandate for National Public School (NPS)

Commenting on the association Jayanti Nair, principal at NPS Banashankari said, “National Public School Banashankari was founded around 9 years ago with a vision of upholding academic excellence and contributing towards holistic development of students. As we enter our decade year, we are looking forward to strengthening our relations with everyone who has helped us come this far. Team Big Trunk envisions values that form the foundation of the school and have the ability to integrate it with relevant online strategies. With their expertise in the digital domain, we look forward to increasing our reach and executing social campaigns that create the right impact among all our parents, and students online. We are delighted to be a part of this association and are confident that their value-oriented approach will help us deliver outstanding results”.