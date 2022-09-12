Big Trunk Communications wins the digital mandate for National Public School (NPS)

The association aims to leverage the services of Big Trunk for increasing brand recall and carving a differentiated positioning for NPS.
BigTrunk Communications, a leading digital integrated marketing agency catering to a wide spectrum of businesses, has bagged the digital mandate for National Public School Banashankari (NPS), a progressive child-centered school. With an objective to spread awareness for the world class facilities and stimulating environment, the association aims to leverage the services of Big Trunk for increasing brand recall and carving a differentiated positioning for NPS.
Designed strategically to create an impactful and adequate awareness for the academic excellence and the educational services, BigTrunk intends to implement an effective digital marketing campaign. The roadmap includes various digital tools and services for increasing engagement. Also, a creative perspective towards the overall approach will help promote the infrastructure abilities and lead to a better brand recall.
Commenting on the association Jayanti Nair, principal at NPS Banashankari said, “National Public School Banashankari was founded around 9 years ago with a vision of upholding academic excellence and contributing towards holistic development of students. As we enter our decade year, we are looking forward to strengthening our relations with everyone who has helped us come this far. Team Big Trunk envisions values that form the foundation of the school and have the ability to integrate it with relevant online strategies. With their expertise in the digital domain, we look forward to increasing our reach and executing social campaigns that create the right impact among all our parents, and students online. We are delighted to be a part of this association and are confident that their value-oriented approach will help us deliver outstanding results”.
Speaking about this collaboration between the two fast-growing brands, Akhil Nair, CEO, BigTrunk Communications said, “NPS resonates with academic excellence and world class exposure. With a unique track record of imparting quality education, the institution has proved its merit across various industry platforms each year. The education industry has been the most influenced by technological advancements across industries. We are now extending our services and are grateful to have NPS as our valuable partner. We look forward to creating highly impactful social media campaigns and managing SEO orientation for NPS”.