Big Trunk Communications wins the SEO mandate for Aster Labs!

The agency will now be responsible for executing effective search engine optimization strategies for this leading chain of diagnostic labs in India.
Big Trunk Communications has been chosen by Aster Labs after a competitive multi-agency pitch to fulfil their SEO marketing duties. The agency will work closely with the renowned chain of diagnostic centres in India to help attain their SEO marketing objectives. The mutual goal of this association is to enhance the brands presence on digital platforms through strategic search engine optimization.
Anindya Chowdhury, COO, Aster Labs (India & GCC) said, "We are glad to be a part of this collaboration and are looking forward to a great journey ahead. Big Trunk Communications is known for their innovative SEO strategies that help improve keyword rankings of several renowned brands. Aster Labs is known for providing quality diagnostics, affordable and accessible to every Indian. Being a growing diagnostics network, our aim is to top the search results through data-driven search engine optimization. With Big Trunk Communications approach of adopting new-age SEO techniques in the ever-evolving digital world, we are hoping to achieve outstanding results."
Speaking about this new partnership, Bharat Subramaniam, managing director at Big Trunk Communications said, "We feel privileged to work for top brands across a wide spectrum of businesses, ranging from emerging start-ups to global brands. We are excited to associate with Aster Labs which comes from the global brand Aster DM Healthcare that has a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and over 223 pharmacies & 40 diagnostics labs in seven countries, including India. In the past one year, there has been a growing competition in this segment, which is why, making a brands presence felt online through Search Engine Optimization has become vital. As a part of the mandate, Team Big Trunk will work towards making Aster Labs synonymous with pathology centers in India by implementing result-oriented Search Engine Optimization strategies along with medical content creation for their website. Looking forward to making big happen together!"
