Big Trunk Communications wins the SEO mandate for Aster Labs!

Speaking about this new partnership, Bharat Subramaniam, managing director at Big Trunk Communications said, "We feel privileged to work for top brands across a wide spectrum of businesses, ranging from emerging start-ups to global brands. We are excited to associate with Aster Labs which comes from the global brand Aster DM Healthcare that has a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and over 223 pharmacies & 40 diagnostics labs in seven countries, including India. In the past one year, there has been a growing competition in this segment, which is why, making a brands presence felt online through Search Engine Optimization has become vital. As a part of the mandate, Team Big Trunk will work towards making Aster Labs synonymous with pathology centers in India by implementing result-oriented Search Engine Optimization strategies along with medical content creation for their website. Looking forward to making big happen together!"