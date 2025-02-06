BigBasket and Talented flip modern dating woes into green-flag deliveries

Valentine’s Day is usually about love, grand gestures, and heart-shaped everything. But this year, BigBasket and Talented are delivering something else—a much-needed reality check. Their latest campaign conceptualised by Talented takes a brutally honest look at modern dating and all its red flags. The campaign puts aside its rose-tinted glasses of romance deliver a simple, yet powerful message: timing is everything.

“Love shouldn’t be a waiting game,” says Raagaleena Sripada, marketing head, retail at BigBasket. “At BigBasket, we know that timing is everything—whether it’s a last-minute Valentine’s gift, a grocery run, or a comforting treat after a tough day. No one likes to wait, and they shouldn’t have to! This campaign reflects our commitment to speed and relevanc especially for a younger audience that expects both.”

Aarushi Periwal, founding member and creative at Talented, said, “It’s really that simple – if they wanted to, they would. Our campaign taps into the frustration of waiting, and that’s where BigBasket comes in – showing up when it counts. We’re a generation that craves instant gratification; good thing, BigBasket is into that too. With this campaign, we took tho painfully real moments we all unfortunately relate to and turned them into something that shows the brand’s true colours – the greenest flag, indeed BigBasket has been a trusted grocery partner for decades, but now, the challenge was to position them as a 10-minute delivery app. Rather than just talking about speed, we found a deeper, more relatable insight—no one likes waiting. In a world full of bread-crumbing, BigBasket only bread-delivers,” says Krisha Kakad, brand strategy at Talented.

The director’s, Mandakini and Bopanna add, “The goal was simple: make people laugh while delivering a message that resonates. “The scripts gave us a wide canvas to play with. The red flag - green flag construct has a neat two punch approach to it that we chos elevate both in terms of visuals and humour. We wanted to treat the films like everyd tableaus of relationship issues. Hence the unobtrusive production design, framing and staccato rhythm.”

Conceptualised by Talented and executed by Potli Baba Mediahouse, BigBasket’s Valentine’s Day campaign flips the script on modern dating, turning red flag frustrations into green deliveries.