BigBasket delivers a tale of accidental cheer in its Christmas film

After a series of billboards for Children’s Day, Talented and BigBasket return together in time for Christmas. Produced by Pu Productions, the film, Judy the Star is a heartfelt story of an elderly couple that spreads accidental Christmas cheer with help from a broken phone and a BigBasket delivery executive.

Advertisment

Raagaleena Sripada, marketing head, Big Basket Retail said, “This campaign was designed to showcase the joy and convenience of celebrating Christmas with us. Whether it’s decorating your home with trees and ornaments, indulging in cakes and cookies, or finding the perfect gifts like toys and electronics – everything you need for the season is delivered to your doorstep in just 10 minutes. By doing this, we also wanted to highlight the spirit of giving, the true essence of Christmas.”

Leena Gupta and Aakash Desai from Talented add, “It is rare to see a truly Indian Christmas represented in advertising media. While the festival has wider themes of generosity and giving, the media portrayal has never moved beyond Santa Claus and reindeer. We made a very conscious decision to show an authentic X-mas, via the lens of an old couple- another cohort that is treated like a monolith in advertising. All these representation decisions resulted in a heartwarming fictional story, not too far from our own non-fictional experience of Christmas.”

Deepak Thomas, the film director said, “Most wrong orders end up in a long chat with customer service. But it was wonderful to paint a world where a broken phone results in twelve huge stars at your doorstep. It was a delight filming Judy and the BigBasket delivery executive finding their way around my favourite nooks, crannies and bylanes of Bandra and lighting up the neighbourhood.”