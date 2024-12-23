BigBasket delivery partners turn santa for Christmas deliveries

BigBasket, a TATA Enterprise, is marking Christmas by having delivery partners dress as Santa Claus for select customer deliveries. This initiative is being carried out in cities including Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Vizag, Nagpur, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ranchi.

Additionally, BigBasket has introduced a Christmas Shop on its app, offering essentials like Christmas trees, decorations, baking items, and gifts, including perfume sets, earphones, speakers, toys, and chocolates.

Speaking about this, Anand Bhaskaran, head of digital and marketing communications, BigBasket, said, “At BigBasket, we are excited to deliver festive cheer to our customers in just 10 minutes, complete with Santa Claus surprises and a specially curated Christmas Shop to make holiday shopping convenient and delightful.”

Influencers like Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Aatman Desai, and Agasthya Shah will promote the Christmas Shop.