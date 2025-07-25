bigbasket launches campaign featuring Karisma and Kareena Kapoor

bigbasket has launched a new ad campaign featuring Karisma and Kareena Kapoor together for the first time on screen. Conceptualised by agency Talented, the campaign includes three short films drawing from the sisters’ past work.

The first film includes a tongue twister from one of Kareena Kapoor’s earlier films. The second references Karisma Kapoor’s well-known dance move and includes a double role. The third shows both sisters singing together, without any post-production dubbing.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor said, “Revisiting some of our iconic avatars together was joyfully nostalgic. Rarely do we feature in the script. We can shake a leg, but singing was a new experiment for us! 20 second ads are nothing like movies, we too are challenged with ‘quick deliveries’ in our performance.”

On the creative approach, Raagaleena Sripada, marketing head at BigBasket Retail, said: “Our partnership with Karisma and Kareena Kapoor marks a strategic step in evolving BigBasket’s communication. The objective was clear: to drive home the message that BigBasket now delivers groceries in just 10 minutes. The Kapoor sisters bring relatability that helps us connect with a wide and diverse consumer base, while reinforcing the speed, ease, and reliability of our service.”

Aarushi Periwal and Krisha Kakad, creative and brand strategy at Talented, add: “Karisma and Kareena don’t just live in our memories, they are part of our GIFs, our stickers, our Saturday night dance moves, our favourite one-liners. Casting them together felt less like a creative decision and more like unlocking something that was waiting to happen. We wrapped BigBasket's 10-minute delivery promise in shared nostalgia, let the sisters step back into their iconic roles we have loved them in, and reimagined moments that still make us smile. What emerged was 20 seconds that stayed with you much longer.”

The Kapoor sisters will continue to appear on digital and TV platforms, with a fourth film featuring the duo expected later this year. The campaign films are produced by First December Films and directed by Siddarth Sen.