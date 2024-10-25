BigBasket launches Diwali campaign with Niti Taylor and Satshya

BigBasket’s Diwali campaign features a 10-minute delivery for festive essentials, including Tanishq gold and silver coins, Croma electronics, toys from Mattel, Hasbro, Lego, Beyblade, and Tata Cliq apparel.

Speaking about this, Anand Bhaskaran, marketing head - bigbasket said, “This Diwali is extremely important to us. To amplify our reach, we are partnering with national and regional influencers, who will showcase the ease and convenience of shopping with bigbasket for all Diwali needs.”

Diwali Marketing Campaign has drawn inspiration from ‘Poo bani Parvati’ as a concept: where influencers are transforming into different festive personas to demonstrate the versatility of bigbasket's offerings—whether it is preparing for a family gathering, hosting a Diwali party, or setting up for a traditional puja.

In the North, influencers Kusha Kapila, Gaurav Kapoor, and Agasthya Shah lead the campaign, while RJ Princy Parik and Aatman Desai represent it in the East. In the South, Danish Sait, Ayyo Shraddha, and Anu highlight BigBasket’s product range for the festive season.