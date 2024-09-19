Bigbasket partners with Croma to deliver iPhone 16 and more in just 10 minutes

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
bigbasket, a TATA enterprise, is launching its electronics category in partnership with Croma, which includes mobile phones, laptops, PlayStation consoles, microwave and more, all available for delivery in just 10 minutes. bigbasket will offer lightning-fast delivery of the iPhone 16.
Starting tomorrow, September 20, 2024, at 8 AM, bigbasket customers can order the latest iPhone 16 and enjoy ultra-fast delivery, directly to their doorstep. Initially, this service will be available to bigbasketeers in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.
Speaking about the launch, Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO of bigbasket, said, "We are thrilled to bring the iPhone 16 to our platform, marking the beginning of our foray into the electronics space. This is just the start—very soon, we will be launching a wide range of top-tier electronics, all available with our lightning-fast delivery service. At bigbasket, customer convenience and satisfaction remain our top priorities, just as we have consistently delivered with groceries.”