BigBrandTheory secures an account with Prime Group, Sri Lanka

The partnership aims to enhance its brand presence through innovative and data-driven strategies.
Indian branding agency BigBrandTheory has won the integrated creative mandate for the prestigious Prime Group, a real estate brand in Sri Lanka. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for brand strategy, positioning, project naming and identity, and creative campaigns for omnichannel mediums.
According to the release, it has been a partner of choice for global clients and this account win signifies the agency’s accelerated growth path, with a focus on providing design solutions that align with the needs of global clients.
Sri Lankan real estate company Prime Group has been on a pursuit of excellence to enhance customer convenience, address customers evolving needs, and set industry standards. With a clear market focus and dedication to customer experience enhancement, the brand has revolutionised the real estate sector by harnessing technology and innovation to create unmatched convenience, modernity, and trust.
Speaking about the agency’s appointment, Sandamini Perera, co-founder and co-chair, Prime Group, said, “As Sri Lanka's real estate market continues to expand, Prime Group recognises the need to differentiate itself and establish a strong brand that resonates with both local and international audiences. BBT was the clear choice for us owing to their unparalleled expertise in consumer understanding, strategic approach, and creative thinking coupled with unmatched tenacity. We are committed to enhancing our brand presence and driving growth in the competitive real estate sector. With BBT on board, we are confident in crafting impactful brand strategies and identities that will not only attract potential investors and buyers but also contribute to the growth of the overall real estate industry in Sri Lanka.”
Pravin Shah, founder, BigBrandTheory commented, “We are honoured to have been chosen as Prime Group’s creative branding partner. This win is significant for us as it marks our foray into the Sri Lankan market and is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional branding solutions to clients globally. Sri Lanka's real estate market presents a unique set of opportunities and challenges. Through our collaboration, we aim to create a compelling brand narrative that effectively communicates Prime Group’s value proposition that resonates with its target audience and elevates its market positioning.”
Acclaimed as India's premier design studio and with over two decades of expertise and a streak of winning awards, BigBrandTheory specialises in crafting distinctive brand stories and identities for a global clientele.
The agency’s mission has always been to forge brands through powerful storytelling, ensuring they remain relevant and impactful over time. BBT’s portfolio spans a wide range of projects, from revamping major brands to spearheading government initiatives and corporate rebranding efforts.