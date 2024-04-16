BigBrandTheory secures an account with Prime Group, Sri Lanka

Speaking about the agency’s appointment, Sandamini Perera, co-founder and co-chair, Prime Group, said, “As Sri Lanka's real estate market continues to expand, Prime Group recognises the need to differentiate itself and establish a strong brand that resonates with both local and international audiences. BBT was the clear choice for us owing to their unparalleled expertise in consumer understanding, strategic approach, and creative thinking coupled with unmatched tenacity. We are committed to enhancing our brand presence and driving growth in the competitive real estate sector. With BBT on board, we are confident in crafting impactful brand strategies and identities that will not only attract potential investors and buyers but also contribute to the growth of the overall real estate industry in Sri Lanka.”