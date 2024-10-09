Bigg Boss 18 adds Vaseline, Parle, Bella Vita to its sponsors list

Bigg Boss 18 returns with a lineup of sponsors, showcasing its impact in both entertainment and advertising. Brands like Vaseline, Bella Vita, and Parle 20-20 Cookies join a dynamic lineup of partners, reflecting the show’s broad appeal to brands and viewers. With innovative brand integrations and the game-changing “Time Ka Tandav” theme, this season promises to redefine reality television and create powerful new connections between brands and audiences.
Launched on October 6 at 9pm on COLORS, it is available 24*7 on JioCinema for premium subscribers.
The season’s sponsors include industry stalwarts like Vaseline, Harpic, Ching’s Secret Schezwan Chutney, Parle 20-20 Cookies; new entrants like Bella Vita, Go Cheese, MyTrident, Blue Heaven; and a mix of partners across categories like Galaxy Chocolate, First Games, Vimal Elaichi, Macho Sporto, Housing.com, Manforce, Siyaram’s, Philips and more, highlighting the show’s cross-industry appeal. Brands are gearing up for deeper engagement through the show’s interactive features, making Bigg Boss a prime avenue for reaching diverse consumer segments.
Speaking about the importance of brand partnerships, Mahesh Shetty, head – Network Sales, Viacom18, added, “We’ve witnessed immense growth in the scope of brand integrations over the years, and Bigg Boss continues to set the gold standard for collaboration in entertainment. This season we’ve successfully cracked new categories and brought on board several first-time brand partners across diverse sectors. Their inclusion speaks to the show’s unmatched reach and ability to create unique, high-impact engagement opportunities. We’re excited to work with this incredible mix of brands to deliver memorable experiences that will resonate deeply with our audience and partners alike.”
Commenting on Vaseline's association with Big Boss S18, Pratik Ved - head of the skin care business HUL said, “Over the last decade, Big Boss has carved a unique place for itself in the Indian Television ecosystem. It is a winning format that appeals to diverse audiences and keeps them hooked over a 3-month window. It truly galvanizes prime time TV and digital viewership, grabbing unprecedented levels of eyeballs. This makes Big Boss the perfect brand integration opportunity for Vaseline. This integration gives us a platform to showcase our efficacious product portfolio and, also as a conversation starter in our mission to give Indian women the license to NEVER HIDE their healthy, beautiful skin. We are super excited to kick-start our partnership with Big Boss as their official Skin Care partners for Season 18 and look forward to making this a multi-year collaboration."
“We at BELLAVITA, are thrilled to partner with Bigg Boss, a show that captures the attention оf viewers across India. Our mission has always been to bring premium fragrance experiences while still being affordable to all, and this collaboration with Bigg Boss allows us to connect with our audience more closely and showcase the power of scent in creating lasting memories,” says Aakash Anand, founder оf BELLAVITA.
This season’s marketing initiatives are designed to immerse audiences deeper into the Bigg Boss experience across all platforms. One of the standout activations is the "Cryptic Note" where both past and present contestants from popular COLORS shows, as well as media persons, receive mysterious messages from Bigg Boss, sparking curiosity and social media chatter.
Additionally, time-based challenges on Instagram invite fans to engage in tasks within specific timeframes, driving interaction. Creative digital content such as behind-the-scenes videos, augmented reality filters, and global spectacles like CGI projections of the Bigg Boss eye on iconic clock towers will further ignite excitement, setting the stage for an unforgettable season.