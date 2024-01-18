Bigg Boss house is the latest addition to MakeMyTrip Homestays and Villas

The brand collaborates with the reality show for an exclusive public access.
MakeMyTrip Homestays and Villas has collaborated with Viacom18’s Hindi GEC COLORS to offer exclusive access to the Big Boss house. This initiative underscores its resolve to bring homestays closer to the popular culture in the country.
Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer, and chief business officer – Corporate, MakeMyTrip shared on the collaboration, "This collaboration underscores our commitment to curate unique experiences for travelers, expanding beyond conventional stays and unlocking new dimensions in the world of hospitality."
Mahesh Shetty, head– network sales, Viacom18, expressed, “This unique partnership with MakeMyTrip is a first-of-its-kind innovation and a testament to our commitment to programmatically integrate our partners seamlessly and showcase their product/service and experience in a clutter-breaking manner.”
To participate, interested consumers are to supposed to share why they deserve to step into the Bigg Boss house through a contest open on the MakeMyTrip website. Fifteen winners, picked from the most compelling respondents, will have the chance to stay at the house, meet former Bigg Boss participants, and be a part of an exclusive episode filmed within the premises.
The contest is currently live on the platform till January 22, 2024. The exclusive episode showcasing the participants and highlights from their visit will be available on Jio Cinemas on January 30, 2024.