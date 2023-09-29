BigMuscles Nutrition signs Hardik Pandya as Brand Ambassador

The brand launched its first TVC, #PerformanceHiPehchaan, with Hardik Pandya on September 25.
Health and fitness company BigMuscles Nutrition has signed cricketer Hardik Pandy as their brand ambassador for its wide range of nutritional supplements.
The company released a 40 second TVC to promote this association. With the TVC, the company plans to promote its marquee product, Premium Gold Whey Protein, a dietary supplement product which provides 25 gm protein and 11 gm of essential amino acids per serving.
Suhel Vats, managing director, BigMuscles Nutrition, said, “We are thrilled to have Hardik Pandya, a high performing international athlete on board as our brand ambassador. Hardik’s reputation, dedication and passion for fitness and his commitment to excellence, perfectly align with our values at BigMuscles Nutrition. Our products are aligned with our performance personified ambassador and are a part of his workout regime. Our campaign #PerformanceHiPehchaan reflects the high-quality performance of our products that makes them acknowledged market leaders.”
Commenting on his association with BigMuscles Nutrition, Hardik Pandya, said, “As a professional athlete, I am very particular about my fitness and dietary regime. BigMuscles Nutrition’s Premium Gold Whey Protein is the perfect protein companion for individuals focusing on high intensity muscle-building workouts and looking for global standards in their supplement. I am excited about this campaign and look forward to having fitness enthusiasts experience this high-performance video.”