BigTrunk Communication bags the digital mandate for Roastea

Bharat Subramaniam, founder and MD at BigTrunk Communications, said that Roastea is more than just a café. It offers a unique culinary experience with a captivating ambience. He said that they will be using digital platforms and AI-powered creations to highlight Roastea's passion for uniting tea and coffee lovers. He said that they will be using a relatable content strategy across social media platforms to build a community of tea and coffee lovers looking for unique café experiences. He said that they are thrilled to unveil their partnership with Roastea and look forward to taking this association to new heights.