BigTrunk Communication bags the digital mandate for Roastea

The agency will work towards transforming the digital presence of the leading F&B brand to boost its online engagement and footfall.
The integrated digital marketing agency BigTrunk Communications has been chosen to handle the digital marketing for Roastea Outlets & Vending Solutions, an emerging chain of cafes and distributors of premium tea and coffee vending machines across multiple metropolitan cities. With innovative marketing ideas and a track record for crafting compelling digital narratives, BigTrunk is set to deliver highly targeted digital marketing strategies to propel Roastea's B2B and B2C vertical’s online presence through Social Media Management, Digital Media Campaigns, Influencer Marketing, and Content Creation.
Chaitanya Bhamidipaty, co-founder at Roastea Outlets, stated that as they begin their journey of ambitious expansion with plans to launch 20 new outlets in 2023, it is crucial to find the right digital partner. BigTrunk's expertise in creating captivating narratives and innovative strategies is in line with their vision for the future.
Siddharth Mishra, national head of marketing at Roastea Outlets & Vending Solutions, said that this partnership will help them build a digital family of passionate tea and coffee lovers. He said that they are excited to use technology to elevate India's cafe culture through memorable digital marketing campaigns.
Bharat Subramaniam, founder and MD at BigTrunk Communications, said that Roastea is more than just a café. It offers a unique culinary experience with a captivating ambience. He said that they will be using digital platforms and AI-powered creations to highlight Roastea's passion for uniting tea and coffee lovers. He said that they will be using a relatable content strategy across social media platforms to build a community of tea and coffee lovers looking for unique café experiences. He said that they are thrilled to unveil their partnership with Roastea and look forward to taking this association to new heights.