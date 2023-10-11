BigTrunk Communication bags the media mandate for Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The agency will work on implementing digital strategies to enhance MOFSL's online presence and connect with a broader audience.
BigTrunk Communications has announced that it has secured the digital mandate for Motilal Oswal Financial Services. This is a significant milestone for both organisations and promises innovative digital strategies to enhance MOFSL's online presence and connect with a broader audience.
Speaking about this exciting collaboration, Varun Mundra, vice president of Brand and Product Marketing at MOFSL, said, "In an era where the digital landscape shapes the future of brand building, our collaboration with Big Trunk holds strategic significance. As we refine our approach to digital brand building, this partnership could not have come at a more pivotal moment. Big Trunk's mastery in media duties equips us to engineer campaigns that not only seize attention but also nurture profound connections with our audience. This alliance is a step towards securing enduring brand success. We're eagerly anticipating the transformative impact it will exert on Motilal Oswal as we endeavour to shift the brand's trajectory forward."
Akhil Nair, founder & CEO at BigTrunk Communications said- "We are excited to partner with Motilal Oswal and look forward to being a part of their digital journey. Through impactful and innovative campaigns driven by data analytics, we aim to highlight the legacy and trust of the brand for its audience. Our endeavor would be to create awareness and inspire dialogues around the diverse spectrum of financial products and investment strategies offered by MOSFL.”
Sumit Deewanjee, executive vice president, at BigTrunk Communications said, “Backed by an omnipresent marketing strategy that cuts through devices and channels, our team will focus on reaching the customers where they are. Implementing the right mix of Media Planning, Buying & Media Strategy will be the key to achieving the desired marketing outcomes."