BigTrunk Communications bags digital mandate for Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Speaking about this exciting collaboration,

Varun Mundra, vice president of brand and product marketing at MOFSL, said, "In an era where the digital landscape shapes the future of brand building, our collaboration with Big Trunk holds strategic significance. As we refine our approach to digital brand building, this partnership could not have come at a more pivotal moment. Big Trunk's mastery in media duties equips us to engineer campaigns that not only seize attention but also nurture profound connections with our audience. This alliance is a step towards securing enduring brand success. We're eagerly anticipating the transformative impact it will exert on Motilal Oswal as we endeavour to shift the brand's trajectory forward."