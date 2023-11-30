BigTrunk Communications bags social media mandate for Aadhar Housing Finance

The agency will plan and execute integrated digital media campaigns across all online channels to enhance the digital presence of Aadhar Housing Finance.
BigTrunk Communications has extended its association as the on-record digital media partner for Aadhar Housing Finance, the low-income housing finance companies. The integrated digital marketing agency will now work towards delivering innovative strategies for elevating the digital footprint of Aadhar Housing Finance, a trusted name in affordable housing finance business.
Commenting on this partnership, Rishi Anand, MD & CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance said, "At Aadhar, we are committed to providing loans to home buyers from the Economically Weaker & Low-Income groups of society. Through our brand message of ‘Ghar Banega, Toh Desh Banega,’ we are poised to make a lasting impact on our customers. With BigTrunk Communications as our partner, we look forward to leveraging cutting-edge digital strategies to amplify this message, thus strengthening our position in the housing finance industry.”
Bharat Subramaniam added, "Being a digital media partner for Aadhar Housing Finance for the last couple of years, we are now thrilled to extend this partnership further by adding the social leg with this digital mandate. This association represents a unique opportunity to utilise our digital marketing prowess to amplify the core message of our partner with an ideal media mix to reach the intended target audience. We are committed to delivering innovative, data-driven and tailored digital marketing solutions that will enhance the company's digital presence.